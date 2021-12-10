Whoa Tannenbaum! Putting a Christmas tree in your bedroom could improve your love life

CHICAGO – If you’re looking for ways to ‘spruce’ up your love life this holiday season, you may want to put a Christmas tree in your bedroom.

A survey by a British gardening center says the smell of pine (we’re talking real trees, not fake ones folks!) and the sight of their needles are an aphrodisac and can improve your sex life.

Experts with Gardening Express claim the twinkling lights and dangling baubles are turn-ons for couples as well.

The survey says one in six couples are putting Christmas trees in their bedrooms to create a “more romantic atmosphere.”

Researchers say having a Christmas tree in your bedroom can also help you sleep better.

A company spokesperson adds that green is considered a soothing color and it’s a calming reminder of nature.