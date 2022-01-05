Whoa babies! Cali twins born in different years!

CHICAGO – A pair of Central California twins can boast what few other twins in the world can – they were born on different days, in different months and in different years!

Alfredo and Aylin Trujillo of Greenfield, California are the lucky duo.

Alfredo came into the world at 11:45 p.m on December 31, 2021. 15 minutes later, his sister Aylin was born on January 1, 2022.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias delivered the fraternal twins and says the delivery was “one of the most memorable” of her career.

Both babies are happy and healthy and have three excited siblings waiting to play with them.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 120,000 twin births each year in U.S., but the chances of them being born in different years are about one in two million.