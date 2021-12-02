Who knew? You can rent the Grinch’s cave!

CHICAGO – If your heart is two sizes too small and you’re just not feeling the Christmas spirit, we have the perfect place for you to hang out during the holidays.

There’s a cave in Boulder, Utah (yep, there’s a Boulder in Utah!) that’s modeled after the home of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It’s a 5,700 square foot multi-level lair that you can rent for only $20 a night.

It includes an organ, coffee maker, two bedrooms, two baths, and a full kitchen stocked with Grinch favorites such as roast beast, Who-pudding and Who-hash.

The Grinch cave is available to rent December 3rd through December 23rd and you can find out more information here.