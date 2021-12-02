Who knew? You can rent the Grinch’s cave!

WGN News Now

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – If your heart is two sizes too small and you’re just not feeling the Christmas spirit, we have the perfect place for you to hang out during the holidays.

There’s a cave in Boulder, Utah (yep, there’s a Boulder in Utah!) that’s modeled after the home of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It’s a 5,700 square foot multi-level lair that you can rent for only $20 a night.

It includes an organ, coffee maker, two bedrooms, two baths, and a full kitchen stocked with Grinch favorites such as roast beast, Who-pudding and Who-hash.

The Grinch cave is available to rent December 3rd through December 23rd and you can find out more information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News