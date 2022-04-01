CHICAGO – One of the most exciting days at the 31-year old ballpark remains the first one of any given Major League Baseball season.

The home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field is always a celebrated moment for White Sox fans, and that’s especially the case in 2022. No games ended up being canceled due to the lockout, with the first home game only moved back a few weeks, and unlike 2021 there will be no attendance restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of that, the capacity crowd expected for the contest against the Mariners on April 12th will see the reigning American League Central division champions make another run towards the franchise’s first World Series title in 17 years.

While the minds of the White Sox will naturally be on their team and fans that day, it’s also on a major crisis going on in the world at the moment: Russia’s attack on Ukraine. To do that, the club is turning a traditional raffle into a fundraiser of sorts for that cause.

The White Sox announced today that the proceeds from their Opening Day 50/50 raffle will go to Ukraine emergency support efforts through UNICEF and World Central Kitchen. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/mA73d8lmjy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 31, 2022

This week, the White Sox announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from their Opening Day 50/50 raffle will be donated to two efforts to help those in Ukraine: UNICEF and World Central Kitchen. Both of those organizations have been aiding children and families in Ukraine since the attacks by Russia began.

Fans can actually start buying tickets for the raffle online here and can continue to do so up until the 7th inning of the April 12th game against the Mariners.

“White Sox charities has always been really focused on helping children and families in crisis, and this is just an opportunity to really meet the crisis of the moment,” said Chicago White Sox Charities executive director Christine O’Reilly to WGN News Now about the decision to donate to the Ukraine relief effort. “So we just felt like for Opening Day, we have just amazing fan support, and what a better way to kinda share the excitement Opening Day and our 50/50 ‘Sox Split’ raffle with those who really could use it the most.”

Traditionally the raffle proceeds have been donated to an organization in Chicago, but the decision was made to send them to a pair of worldwide organizations due to the urgency of the situation in Europe.

UNICEF has been in Ukraine for 25 years and is currently providing both health care and supplies to families in need. World Central Kitchen has started a “#ChefsForUkraine” effort as they’ve continued to distribute food to those in the country or people who have been displaced due to the attack.

“There was a bunch of Chicago restaurants recently who had done something to benefit World Central Kitchen, so we felt like just trying to amplify that work,” said O’Reilly. “Really just providing some assistance where it’s so critically important and needed.”

This effort joins the many that are underway in Chicago to aid the people affected by the Russian attacks, especially in the city’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood. For O’Reilly, it’s important that the White Sox can join that effort in their own way this April.

“We just felt like this is one way to just let people know that we’re here, we hear them, we feel their pain, and we wanted to get to two agencies where we knew right now, today, they’ve got boots on the ground and providing these really essential basic needs to people who really hurting,” said O’Reilly.