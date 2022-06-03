TORONTO – For the third time this season, the White Sox found themselves on the wrong side of a sweep as the group continues to find its footing as the third month of the season begins.

An eighth inning collapse by the bullpen negated a late rally attempt against the Blue Jays, who scored four runs in that frame to beat the visitors 8-3 at Rogers Centre on Thursday. It’s the eighth-straight win by Toronto while the White Sox continue to struggle in a number of areas early in the season.

They’re three games under .500 at 23-26 as they’ve now lost six of their last eight games. In an American League Central division which they came into 2022 heavily favored to win, they’re now sitting in third place. Minnesota remains five games ahead in first place with the Guardians sitting a half-game ahead in second.

Starting pitching proved an issue in the series against the Blue Jays as Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech each allowed season-highs in earned runs against the surging Toronto team that’s won eight-straight games. The bullpen had its struggles on Thursday, with Reynaldo Lopez being charged with four earned runs in the eighth inning that snuffed out any chance of a comeback.

Things get no easier for the White Sox this weekend as they face the Ray in Tampa Bay for a three-game series starting on Friday evening. They are currently in third place in the AL East but have already reached the 30-win mark on the season after winning their last two contests with wins over the Rangers in Arlington.