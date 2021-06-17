White Sox still find success despite a few major injuries to starters

CHICAGO – It was another alert that White Sox fans have dreaded during the 2021 season but one they’ve unfortunately have gotten used to over the last few months.

Madrigal will miss the remainder of the 2021 season but is expected to be without restrictions by spring 2022. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday, the team announced that Nick Madrigal’s hamstring injury suffered against the Blue Jays on June 9th required surgery that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2021 season. It’s one of many major injuries for the club, including Eloy Jimenez (5-6 months), Luis Robert (3-4 months), and Michael Kopech (all of June to this point).

Thursday brought more bad news as Adam Eaton landed on the IL with a hamstring injury, taking out what was projected to be the team’s starting outfield in spring training.

Yet as the injuries have piled up, oddly enough, so have the wins, as a talented team full of depth has shaken them off to be the major league’s best at the moment.

The White Sox enter the start of their four-game series with the Astros Thursday night in Houston tied for the best record in the MLB with the Giants at 42-25. It comes after the team took 2-of-3 games against the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that was at the top of the league-wide standings before the series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Players like Adam Engel, Leury Garcia, Brian Goodwin, Jake Lamb, and Danny Mendick have been productive replacing a number of starters who’ve watched at least part of their season cut short due to injuries. Also helping the cause has been the team’s pitching staff, who continue to keep opposing hitters down.

Before their game on Thursday, their team ERA of 3.16 was the third-lowest in all of the MLB.

Tim Anderson, who has remained healthy and hitting .313/.351/.446, praised those who’ve filled in for the injured players on Tuesday after the White Sox beat the Rays following the announcement of Madrigal’s season-ending injury.

“It’s really no shock,” said Anderson. “They just step in and continue to play their role and continue to help us win games. That’s what we ask of them and they’re doing everything they can to help us get wins.”

Whatever they’re doing is working quite well so far in 2021.