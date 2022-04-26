CHICAGO – As it almost always does in April, a few White Sox games at Guaranteed Rate Field are going to get moved around due to the weather.

That will be the case for Wednesday, where a chilly forecast has pushed the team’s start time from night to day.

With the forecast of chilly weather on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox are moving the start time of their game with the Royals from 6:10 PM to 1:10 PM. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/VlmSj5RjiF — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 26, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, the White Sox announced that their game with the Royals scheduled for Wednesday at 6:10 PM will instead be played at 1:10 PM due to a forecast of cold weather for the original start time.

Temperatures are not predicted to get out of the 30s all day on Wednesday in the Chicago area. No ticket exchange is needed and parking lots will open at 11:10 AM with the gates opening at 12:10 PM.

This is the second of a seven-game homestand that starts on Tuesday night against Kansas City at 6:10 PM and will be followed by back-to-back 1:10 PM starts. Then the White Sox begin a rare Friday-Monday four-game series with the Angels starting with a 6:10 PM contest on Friday, a 3:05 PM start on Saturday, then back-to-back 1:10 PM starts on Sunday and Monday.

The return home is much needed for a White Sox team that had a terrible road trip where they lost three games to the Guardians and three to the Twins. It’s part of a seven-game losing streak that extends back to the last homestand as the team currently sits at 6-9 on the season.