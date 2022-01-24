White Sox infielder Jake Burger discusses his new mental health initiative on ‘Mind Always Matters’

CHICAGO – One of the great things about sports over the past few years has been the increase of focus on the importance of mental health.

On WGN News Now, we’re spotlighting those athletes who are speaking out about their own struggles while also launching initiatives to help others deal with their mental health issues.

The first edition of this series named “Mind Always Matters” features White Sox infielder Jake Burger, who is beginning his own initiative after dealing with a number of issues during his recovery from two Achilles injuries.

He’s preparing to start the “Burger B.O.M.B.S” initiative where he’s creating a community to talk about mental health and come up with solutions to dealing with them in everyday life.

