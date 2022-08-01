CHICAGO – In their final series before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the White Sox were able to do something that hasn’t happened all that often during this season.

That’s win a series at home, which has surprisingly been a struggle for the club in 2022, but the team was able to do that thanks to a late series rally that helped them pick up a game in the standings.

After losing on Friday night, the White Sox picked up a 3-2 win over the Athletics on Saturday then got another strong performance from Dylan Cease on Sunday in a 4-1 victory over Oakland.

It’s the first time that they’ve won a home series since June 20-22, when they took 2-of-3 from the Blue Jays, having either tied or lost their four previous series before this weekend. This season has been a struggle for the White Sox at home as the club is just 23-28 at Guaranteed Rate Field a year after going 53-28 at the venue.

More importantly, it put the team closer to the Twins in the standings as they now sit two games back of first place. Cleveland sits a game ahead of them in third place as the White Sox start a three-game series with the Royals on Monday at home.

This is a key stretch for the White Sox if they’d like to pick up some ground in the division race since the Rockies and Athletics series this past week was the start of a 19-game stretch against teams below the .500 mark. Tony La Russa’s team is 3-2 in this stretch having begun with a split of a two-game series in Colorado.

Now the team awaits moves ahead of the trade deadline, which is set for 3 PM central time on Tuesday. With a big lead in the division a year ago, the White Sox were active to improve their team for a run at the championship.

How far Rick Hahn may be willing to go with a group that’s struggled to find its footing this season is to be seen, but the chance to get things right is ahead of the White Sox right now. They got things turned in the right direction thanks to a rally this weekend for a rare home series victory in 2022.