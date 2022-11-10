CHICAGO – A week earlier, the White Sox introduced the man they hope can lead their current group of players to big things in 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Six days later at the ballpark, it was all about saluting those players who are looking to find success in their future both on and off the diamond.

On Wednesday, the White Sox held a college signing day for their Amateur City Elite (ACE) program members. Twenty athletes signed their letter of intent as they committed to schools across the country.

Former ACE program members Blake Hickman, who was picked by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and Corey Ray, who was selected fifth overall in the 2016 draft by the Brewers, were on hand for the ceremony.

The program was created in 2007 by the White Sox to give opportunities for baseball instruction, leadership, and mentorship to young athletes from underserved communities in Chicago. Featuring 12-to-17 years olds, the ACE program holds an elite practice and competition schedule against the best teams locally and across the country.

Here’s the list of players who signed on Wednesday:

Adan Abarca – Olive Harvey College

Breyan Brooks – Southern University

Ricky Collazo – Davenport University

Jacob Douglas – South Suburban College

Carter Green – Wabash Valley College

Shemar Harris – Jackson State University

Kevin Hall Jr – Grambling State University

Will Hill – South Suburban College

Kenny Jackson – Southeastern Community College

Charlie Lazo – Alabama A&M University

Josh Moore – Olive Harvey College

Bryce Nevils – Western Kentucky University

Frederick Ragsdale III – Kent State University

Alijah Rainey – Joliet Junior Colle

Andrew Rangel – Olive Harvey College

Terrence Stewart – Mountain View Community College

Robert Tate – Mississippi Valley State

Kevin Thunderbird – Rust College

Adison Worthman – University of Missouri

Larry Hawley featured these athletes in the “Random Hawlight” from WGN News Now, and you can watch that story in the video above.