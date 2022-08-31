WASHINGTON — A multi-pronged effort is being announced today to address staffing shortages in education across the country.

According to a fact sheet published by the White House:

“This afternoon, First Lady Jill Biden, Secretary Cardona, Secretary Walsh, Ambassador Rice, the executive leadership of ZipRecruiter, Handshake, and Indeed, and leaders from the National Governors Association, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, Council of Chief State School Officers, and American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education will convene in the Roosevelt Room to discuss the staffing challenges schools are facing, these new actions, and additional ways that the federal government, state and local governments, education organizations and the private sector can strengthen the teaching profession.”

Each of the meeting’s members are taking aim at part of the perceived problem leading to the shortage.

ZipRecruiter is launching an online job portal devoted to K-12 jobs.

Handshake will host a nationwide, free virtual event to help current undergraduate students learn about the many pathways in the field of education.

Indeed plans to facilitate virtual hiring fairs for educators throughout the country.

The Department of Education and the Department of Labor (DOL) are encouraging the use of American Rescue Plan funds to increase teacher salaries, while the DOL is also prioritizing its apprenticeship program grants to focus on the education sector.

The education-centric organizations are committing to work together to expand apprenticeship programs, teaching residencies, and Grow Your Own programs.

Public remarks are expected to be made by members of the group at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in their entirety through this story. Check back later as we update the post with additional details.