WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!

Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below.

Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this, we will first gather all opinions then narrow it down to 12-14 locations for you, our readers / viewers, to vote on. We expect to post that in time for your Thanksgiving Day dinner debate.