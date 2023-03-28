CHICAGO — While it’s one of the most celebrated days in all of American professional sports, it can sometimes take a hit out of the pocketbook.

The fun of Opening Day for fans of the Cubs & White Sox can sometimes be offset by the cost of going to the ballpark for the first home game.

So where do both Chicago teams rank when it comes to the most expensive for the opener in 2023?

According to research from MIBets.com, which ranked the most affordable home openers for the 2023 season, the Cubs and Wrigley Field is the tenth-highest while the White Sox first game at Guaranteed Rate Field comes as the 15th highest in the league.

They determined the cost of available ticket prices, nearby parking, along with the cost of a beer and a hot dog for Opening Day for each team. They also used four websites – SpotHero, SeatGeek, MLB, and Cheapism, to compile data on all of these prices.

According to MIBets.com, an adult can expect to spend $91.98 for a ticket, parking, a beer & hot dog when attending to the Cubs’ opener against the Brewers Thursday at Wrigley Field

When it comes to the White Sox home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 3 against the Giants, fans can expect to spend $73.75 for those items.

The Texas Rangers home opener at Globe Life Field was found to be the most expensive for an opener in the MLB with fans expecting to pay $163.75 to attend their first game against the Phillies on Thursday.

As far as the best bargain for Opening Day, that belongs to the Minnesota Twins, as fans who attend their first game at Target Field in 2023 against the Astros April 6 can expect to pay $37.00.