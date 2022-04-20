CHICAGO — Illinois announced Tuesday that officials are dropping the mask mandate for airports and public transportation to align with Monday’s federal court ruling.

WGN News Now talks with Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health, about mask wearing in wake of this decision, what case numbers currently look like in the city, and if we’re due for a surge based on previous patterns.

Dr. Luna will also answer your questions live at 1PM and 2 PM (in Spanish) today via the WGN Facebook page as well as those submitted through the form below.