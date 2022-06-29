CHICAGO – When it comes to Fourth of July celebrations Chicago is pretty spectacular.

In fact, Chicago is 13th overall on WalletHub’s list of 2022’s Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations.

100 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared on how well they balance holiday fun and costs.

Researchers for the personal-finance website looked at five key categories: Fourth of July Celebrations, Affordability, Attractions & Activities, Safety & Accessibility and Fourth of July Weather Forecast.

Within those categories they also looked at factors such as average beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks shows, price of a Fourth of July party ticket, and price of a three-star hotel.

Here’s how Chicago did in some key metrics:

1st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants

3rd – Number of Fourth of July Festivals & Performances

5th – Walkability

22nd – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

50th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

51st – Avg. Price of Fourth of July Party Ticket

San Francisco is ranked as the best city for celebrating Independence Day, followed by Los Angeles, Washington, DC in third, Atlanta fourth, and Las Vegas ranked fifth.

You can click on cities in the map below to see where they rank on the 4th of July celebrations list.