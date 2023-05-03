CHICAGO — With summer right around the corner, WGN News Now wants to know where to find the most unique ice cream treats within the city limits of Chicago, and we need your help.

What do we mean by “unique”? That’s up to you to decide, but here are some thoughts in case something doesn’t immediately pop to mind: the flavor, a combination of flavors, the look, how it’s assembled, how it’s served, the texture or consistency, the array of options, perhaps its ownership / creator, its ingredients, its lack of certain ingredients, its size — truly anything goes as long as it’s one-of-a-kind or close to it.

Send us your idea(s) using the form below and we’ll have a curated list ready to go for Memorial Day Weekend.