After rising to a world-record breaking $1.6 billion dollars, many are buying into the hope of winning the next Powerball jackpot.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at exactly 9:59 p.m. CT and can be watched live online.

Here’s a handy countdown so you know just how much longer you have to wait.

As of this article’s writing, if someone won the $1.6 billion jackpot they could either take their winnings via an annual payment over 30 years or a cash option valued at $782.4 million.

Saturday, November 5 will be the 40th drawing of the Powerball since it’s last jackpot was won in an August 3 drawing by a player in Pennsylvania. That jackpot was $202 million.

If nobody wins the top prize in this next drawing it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.