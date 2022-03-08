What’s the saddest song of all time?

CHICAGO, IL – Sometimes you need a good cry to cleanse your soul.

And, now we have a list of sad songs to help get you in the mood on those solemn days.

R.E.M.’s 1992 hit “Everybody Hurts” has been named the “Saddest Song of All Time” according to a recent survey by OnePoll.

Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothin Compares 2 U” and Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” came in second and third.



They were followed by Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and The Beatles “Yesterday” rounding out the top five.

Researchers polled 2,000 adults.



The complete list of the top 30 saddest songs ever is below:

REM – Everybody Hurts Sinead O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U Eric Clapton – Tears in Heaven Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You The Beatles – Yesterday Adele – Someone Like You Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On Roy Orbison – Crying Eric Carmen – All by Myself Robbie Williams – Angels Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine James Blunt – Goodbye My Lover Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart Eva Cassidy – Songbird Coldplay – Fix You U2 – With or Without You The Beatles – The Long and Winding Road Al Green – How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? Sam Smith – Stay with Me Amy Winehouse – Back to Black Carole King – It’s Too Late Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved John Lennon – Jealous Guy Simon & Garfunkel – The Boxer Gary Jules – Mad World Adele – Easy on Me Boyz II Men – End of The Road Neil Young – Only Love Can Break Your Heart Passenger – Let Her Go The Fray – How to Save a Life