What’s the saddest song of all time?

by: Janye Killelea

CHICAGO, IL – Sometimes you need a good cry to cleanse your soul.

And, now we have a list of sad songs to help get you in the mood on those solemn days.

R.E.M.’s 1992 hit “Everybody Hurts” has been named the “Saddest Song of All Time” according to a recent survey by OnePoll.

Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothin Compares 2 U” and Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” came in second and third.

They were followed by Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and The Beatles “Yesterday” rounding out the top five.

Researchers polled 2,000 adults.

The complete list of the top 30 saddest songs ever is below:

  1. REM – Everybody Hurts
  2. Sinead O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U
  3. Eric Clapton – Tears in Heaven
  4. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You
  5. The Beatles – Yesterday
  6. Adele – Someone Like You
  7. Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On
  8. Roy Orbison – Crying
  9. Eric Carmen – All by Myself
  10. Robbie Williams – Angels
  11. Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
  12. James Blunt – Goodbye My Lover
  13. Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart
  14. Eva Cassidy – Songbird
  15. Coldplay – Fix You
  16. U2 – With or Without You
  17. The Beatles – The Long and Winding Road
  18. Al Green – How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?
  19. Sam Smith – Stay with Me
  20. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
  21. Carole King – It’s Too Late
  22. Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
  23. John Lennon – Jealous Guy
  24. Simon & Garfunkel – The Boxer
  25. Gary Jules – Mad World
  26. Adele – Easy on Me
  27. Boyz II Men – End of The Road
  28. Neil Young – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
  29. Passenger – Let Her Go
  30. The Fray – How to Save a Life

