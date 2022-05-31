CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat.

After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen.

So, what is the perfect temperature to set your thermostat during the day and night?

Well, a National Opinion Research Center poll asked that very question last year and came up with the answer: 72 degrees in the day and at night.

That’s where nearly 45% of people said they kept their thermostats based on the survey which polled people with central AC.

Researchers said there was a wide range of answers, with some people dropping their thermostats as low as 55 degrees and others as high as 76 degrees.

The Department of Energy recommends air conditioners be set at 78 degrees when home, 85 degrees when away, and 82 degrees when sleeping.

This technique will reportedly help minimize utility costs during the summer.

Now while this may sound a bit “warm” for a lot of people, the DOE says the smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your energy bill will be.

So that’s something to consider.