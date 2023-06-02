Jared Wyllys of CHGO joined WGN News Now’s “9 Good Minutes” to discuss the Cubs & White Sox as they start the month of June.

CHICAGO — Many consider Memorial Day or the end of May as the first place to take a look at the progress of a Major League Baseball team.

Many Cubs and White Sox fans are doing that right now, and to be frank, it could be a little bit rough.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

For those on the south side, the disappointment is much greater than those on the north considering the pressure on that group in 2023. With perhaps their current era in the balance, the White Sox were 8-21 at the end of April and were only able to pick up one game in May (15-14).

Key starting pitchers Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA) and Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA) have not been able to find their groove while the lineup has once again dealt with a fair amount of injury. Only a mediocre division has kept the White Sox in a postseason conversation as their 23-35 record has them 7 1/2 games behind the Twins (30-27) for first in the American League Central division.

Still, there will be a lot of decisions for Rick Hahn to make as the summer continues, as he cold entertain the idea of being a “seller” at the trade dealine in what should have been the team’s “window” for competitiveness.

The White Sox will start June with a three-game series against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on Friday.

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Without the expectation of being at the top of the National League and still building up a new core of the team, a 24-31 record might not be as disappointing for fans of the Cubs.

But how their year has played out certainly hasn’t made the team feel good as they head to June.

A game over .500 heading into May, the Cubs dropped 18 of their 28 games to fall into last place in the National League Central division. Like the White Sox, parity in the division has them just 4 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the top spot.

There have been some great bright spots for the club, including the performances of starting pitchers Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.29 ERA) and Justin Steele (6-2, 2.65 ERA). But the team’s bullpen performance and inability to find a consistent group at certain spots of the game, especially at closer, led to a decline in perfromance in May.

A ten-game west coast road trip begins for David Ross’ team as they start a four-game series with the Padres on Friday night.

Jared Wyllys has covered both the Cubs and White Sox early this season for CHGO, and he appeared on “9 Good Minutes” to discuss both clubs as they enter June.

