CHICAGO — The second weekend in June features a split of teams that are home and away, as south side baseball fans and local soccer fans have options in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the north siders along with the WNBA team in town are hitting the road out west for a few games from Friday through Sunday.

The Cubs are facing the Giants in San Francisco as they hope to have a better finish to the road trip after a tough series in Anaheim, where they were swept by the Angels in three games. They’ll face the Giants for a trio of contests starting Saturday.

After taking 2-of-3 from the Yankees in New York, the White Sox make a quick stop home to for an interleague series against the Marlins starting Friday. With three contests against Miami, they can try to creep closer to first place in the AL Central Division, where they sit just 3 1/2 games out of first place.

Off to a 5-3 start, the Chicago Sky are on the west coast for a pair of games, facing the Sparks in Los Angeles to start on Friday. Then on Sunday is a date with the reigning WNBA champion Aces in Las Vegas, including their first match-up against Candace Parker since leaving the Sky.

Both pro soccer teams are in town as Chicago Fire FC faces the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field at 730 p.m. on Friday. A half-hour earlier, the Chicago Red Stars will look to win their third-straight NWSL league game against the North Carolina Courage.

Larry Hawley has more on all of these teams in “The Weekend Ahead” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.