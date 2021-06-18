What you should know about the EU travel ban being lifted

American travelers are expected to be allowed to visit Europe again this summer. The European Union’s governing body confirmed on Friday that it is recommending the lift.

Restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the U.S. The European council says its recommendation is not legally binding.

Each member state will have the option to impose additional requirements such as a mandatory quarantine period, negative PCR test or proof of vaccination.

A digital travel certificate is already in use for several E.U. countries allowing travelers to show proof of vaccination without having to quarantine or get a coronavirus test.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton tells us what this means for American travelers.