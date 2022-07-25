CHICAGO, IL – Attention back-to-school shoppers! Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday takes place August 5 -14.

During the ten day period Illinois will reduce the state sales tax on school supplies by 5%. Shoppers will only pay 1.25% plus the local sales tax. It’s all in an effort to provide some relief to families as record-high inflation bites many budgets.

(Image: Illinois Department of Revenue)

It’s important to note, not all “back-to-school” items qualify for the reduce sales tax and there are caveats when it comes to clothing and footwear too.

What schools supplies are included in the sales tax holiday

The state defines school supplies as “items used by a student in a course of study.” The items recognized by the state as “school supplies” include:

Binders

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Expandable pocket

Plastic, and manila folders

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks and notebook paper (including loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)

Pencils and pencil leads

Pens, ink and ink refills for pens

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

What is not included in the sales tax holiday

The state says the reduced tax rate cannot be applied to the purchase of supplies that would be used by people other than students such as school art supplies, school instructional materials and school computer supplies. Items listed under those categories include:

“School Art Supply”:

Clay and glazes

Acrylic

Tempera, and oil paint

Paintbrushes for artwork

Sketch and drawing pads

Watercolors



“School Instructional Material”:

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Textbooks

Workbooks



“School Computer Supply”:

Flash drives and other computer data storage devices

Data storage media (such as diskettes and compact disks)

Boxes and cases for disk storage

External ports or drives

Computer cases

Computer cables

Computer printers

Printer cartridges, toner, Ink

What clothing and footwear is included in the sales tax holiday

Only qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 can get the discounted tax.

The below items are considered “clothing” by the state:

Household and shop aprons

Athletic supporters

Bathing suits and caps

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Earmuffs

Footlets

Gloves and mittens

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel-toed shoes

Underwear

School uniform

What clothing and footwear is *NOT* included in the sales tax holiday

“Clothing” does not include sport or recreational equipment, protective equipment or clothing accessories. The state has the following items listed under those categories:

“Sport or Recreational Equipment“:

Ballet and tap shoes

Cleated or spiked athletic shoes

Gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf gloves

Goggles

Hand and elbow guards

Life preservers and vests

Mouth guards

Roller and ice skates

Shin guards

Shoulder pads

Ski boots

Waders

Wetsuits and fins



“Protective Equipment”:

Breathing masks

Clean room apparel and equipment

Ear and hearing protectors

Face shields

Hard hats

Helmets

Paint or dust respirators

Protective gloves

Safety glasses and goggles

Safety belts

Tool belts

Welder’s gloves and masks

“Clothing Accessories”:

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Hair notions, including, but not limited to barrettes, hair bows, and hair nets

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Non-prescription sunglasses

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and hair pieces



Important things to remember

Let’s say you have a mix of qualifying and non-qualifying items in your purchase. The state says the reduced sales tax can be applied to your total purchase, but only if the value of the qualifying items exceeds the value of the non-qualifying items. Each qualifying clothing item must still adhere to the $125 or less limit too.

Also, any qualifying items purchased with a rain check issued prior to the sales tax holiday can receive the reduced sales tax, however rain checks issued during the sales tax holiday are reportedly not eligible because they would be purchased after the holiday ended.

You can go to the Illinois Department of Revenue for more information.