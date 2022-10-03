CHICAGO – Illinois’ 2022 general election will be held on Tuesday Nov. 8.

Voters will head to the polls to decide several races including Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois Senate, Illinois House, statewide officers, an IL Supreme Court seat, plus several local amendments and one statewide constitutional amendment.

Voter registration

Now first and foremost, register to vote or look up your status if you’re unsure.

Early voting began last week across the state and will continue through Nov. 7.

Registered voters can cast their vote in person at a designated early voting location in their jurisdiction; and you can look up your polling place here.

Chicago Early Voting

In Chicago, early voting will start on Friday, Oct. 7 and run through Nov.8.

The Chicago Board of Elections Office (CBOE) (69 W. Washington, 6th floor) and the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open for early voting during the following times:

Oct. 7 – Oct. 30:

Weekdays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Nov. 7:

Weekdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 8 (Election Day):CBOE Supersite (191 N. Clark) 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The CBOE Office will be closed

The CBOE says early voting sites in all 50 wards will be open Oct. 24 – Nov. 8 at the following times:

Weekdays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day (Nov. 8) – 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can find the locations of the voting sites in those 50 wards here.

Early Voting Outside of Chicago

Voters who live outside of Chicago should check their county and city websites for early voting locations or click below for more information.

University Early Voting Sites

Below are the University early voting sites that will be open Nov. 2 – Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chicago State University – 9501 S. King Dr.

Northeastern University – 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.

University of Chicago – Reynolds Club – 1131 E. 57th St.

Vote by Mail

Voters can also cast their ballot by mail between now and Election day.

Registered voters in Chicago have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot. Voters outside of the city of Chicago must have their requests by mail to the Election Authority by November 3 as well.

Once your application is accepted, you will be mailed a ballot and return envelope which must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8 to be counted in the general election.

This is also the first year voters have the option to apply for permanent Vote by Mail status. Applications to opt in to the new system must be sent to your local Election Authority by November 3.

Other Election Deadlines

Other Election deadlines to note:

Election officials also add that a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, but advise you to bring it in case there’s a question about your registration, address, or signature, and in the event there are two voters at the same address with the same names or similar names.