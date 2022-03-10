What you need to know about this year’s dyeing of the Chicago River

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: An aerial view of the Chicago River as it winds its way through downtown after being dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s day on March 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Dyeing the river green has been a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the city since 1962. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations shift into high gear this weekend.

The city will kick things off Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

The Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 will do the honors with crews pouring 50 pounds of dye into the river. They’ll use two to three motorboats to spread the dye. The color reportedly lasts for several days.

Chicago River Turns Green: What you need to know if you want to watch

Start time: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Chicago River between Columbus Drive and Orleans Street.

Other ways to watch the event

Spectators can view the green river for a quarter mile stretch between Columbus Drive and Orleans Street.

Organizers say the best views can be seen from the Chicago Riverwalk, the walkway between Columbus Drive and State Street.

The Michigan Avenue Bridge and the Columbus Drive Bridge are also great options. Plus, several restaurants along that stretch of the riverwalk are holding River Dyeing bashes, but you must buy tickets to those events.

You can also watch the river dyeing aboard a cruise. City Cruises Chicago has excursions out of Navy Pier, Chicago Fireboat Tours is offering St. Patty’s Day Green River Cruises, Chicago’s First Lady has St. Paddy’s Day-themed Clover Cruises and Wendella has a number of St. Patrick’s Day cruises.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The river dyeing coincides with the Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade which steps off at 12:15 p.m. The parade begins at Columbus Drive between Balbo and Monroe drives. The three-hour celebration is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country and will feature Irish step dancers, floats, bagpipers, marching bands and much more.

Entry to the parade route opens at 10 a.m. and will only be permitted at Jackson Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive.

And while Irish eyes will be smiling Saturday morning, they may also be watering because temperatures at 10 a.m are forecasted to be close to 20 degrees and feel like single digits.

Full forecast details at wgntv.com/weather.