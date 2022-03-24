CHICAGO, IL – Chicago has long been known as a pizza town, but a new survey doesn’t even rank it in the top ten of the Best Pizza Cities in the country.

So what city is the new pizza capital of the nation? Well, according to the website AnytimeEstimate.com, the city of Detroit holds the title of best pizza city in America. That’s right folks! DETROIT! The Motor City! Motown! The D!

The survey declared “Motown is Dough Town” after scoring 50 of the countries largest cities on several factors including pizza costs and the number of independent pizza restaurants versus chains.

Researchers discovered Detroit has six pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents. The city also ranks No. 1 in “pizza passion”, with locals searching google for a wide variety of pizza styles.

So where does Chicago rank on the list? It came in 14th, ahead of Nashville.

The survey ranked Cleveland second, Columbus, Ohio third, Boston fourth and Pittsburgh fifth.