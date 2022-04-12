CHICAGO, IL – Stores across the nation are rationing supplies of baby formula due to a worsening shortage.

Deerfield-based Walgreens is one of those companies limiting baby formula purchases at all of its stores.



Customers at 9,000 of Walgreens’ stores nationwide can now only purchase three infant and todder formula products per transaction.

The move is due to nationwide supply chain issues, increased demand and product recalls.

Manufacturers are working to ramp up production to make up the difference, but that could reportedly take weeks.

So, what can parents do if their brand of baby formula is out of stock?

WGN News Now asked Doctor Julie Holland, Vice President of Pediatric Primary Care for Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance for advice to get through the baby formula shortage.

Holland said parents shouldn’t try to stretch out the formula by diluting it with water or anything else to make it last longer. She urged parents to mix the formula as instructed and said children can be given some water too.

Holland also said parents can increase the amount of solid food babies older than four to six months are eating to help reduce the amount of formula they drink.

She said parents should consider trying other brands of formula on the market and suggested liquid or ready to feed formula as options too. However, if your baby is on a special formula for a medical need, Holland said to contact your pediatrician for recommendations for alternate formulas.

In the video above, she answers the questions below and offers advice to help parents get through this difficult time.

Can parents do anything to stretch their baby formula during the shortage?

What other alternatives do you recommend for parents?

Can switching baby formulas cause a reaction in the child?

Is there a nutritional difference between liquid and powder formulas?

Are breast milk banks a good option for use during the shortage?

Is it okay to use oat milk, coconut milk or alternative milks in place of formulas?