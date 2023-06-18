CHICAGO – On this Father’s Day in 2023, some will celebrate the day by enjoying attending or watching a sporting event.

But there are a number of fathers who will be taking part or playing a part in one of these athletic competitions over the weekend. It once again calls to mind the balancing act that those people have in either amateur or professional sports when it comes to their home life and their passion.

Dave Baldwin has certainly faced that as he moved to Chicago to become the President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC.

The executive, who was previously the chief ticketing officer of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders, moved from Northern Virginia to Chicago with wife, Mary, and two children, Hudson and Blake, with another on the way. As he started work with the Fire in the new year, the family was living in separate places, with his wife and two children living with her parents in Grand Rapids, where they originally met.

Dave would travel home on weekends, and their third son, Cam, was born on March 29. Over the last few months, the couple purchased a home in the Chicago area and are once again reunited.

Naturally, this makes this Father’s Day a little bit more special for Baldwin on Sunday, who talked about that with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now this week.

You can watch their conversation in the video above.