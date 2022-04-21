CHICAGO – The franchise has been around for over a century, yet one could say with some confidence that what happened ten years ago on Thursday is one of the most unlikely moments in the history of the franchise.

Philip Humber, who had not pitched a complete game in his previous six seasons in Major League Baseball, found perfection as a member of the White Sox on April 21, 2012.

On that afternoon, he took the mound at Safeco Field against the Mariners and pitched one of the finest games in the history of the franchise. In just 96 pitches, he managed to get 27 consecutive batters out, striking out nine in the process.

The last came on a check-swing from Brendan Ryan, which was a bit controversial, but when AJ Pierzynski threw the ball to first after the pitch got away, Humber had made history. In a 4-0 White Sox win, he had thrown just the third perfect game in franchise history and the 21st in the MLB at that time.

He was instantly mobbed by his teammates at home plate as he was buried underneath the pile after just making history. Eventually, Humber would make it over to a television interview, where he was promptly soaked with water to further celebrate the achievement.

Incredibly, it would be the only complete game in his eight-year major league career and was easily the high point of his time with the White Sox. He would finish his career in Chicago with a 14-14 record with a 4.79 ERA, including a 5-5 record with a 6.44 ERA in 26 appearances in 2012.

But on that afternoon, Humber was perfect and will be in the White Sox and MLB history books forever.

Larry Hawley reflected on that moment in this edition of #WGNTBT on WGN News Now, and you can see that in the video above.