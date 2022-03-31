CHICAGO – It wasn’t a day in which many were saying “Let’s Play Two,” but the many being honored outside of Wrigley Field was certainly echoing that 14 years ago on Thursday.

That’s when Ernie Banks saw a statue in his honor revealed and dedicated on March 31, 2008, just before the Cubs’ season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. He became the second to get a statue outside of Wrigley Field, joining Harry Caray, who had his put up in 1999 a year after his death.

A chilly rain fell during the ceremony, but it certainly didn’t dampen the mood of “Mr. Cub,” the many dignitaries that showed up for the event, along with the fans that packed the area around Clark Street to see the statue unveiled.

The late Baseball Hall of Famer was all smiles as he got his second-biggest honor with the franchise, having had his number retired back in 1982. He was the first player in Cubs’ history to receive that honor along with being the first player to have a statue, and the idea of that meant quite a bit to the joyous Banks.

“Long after I’m not here, I’ll still be here,” said Banks during the ceremony as he pointed up to the statue that was just revealed.

Banks would later be joined by teammates Billy Williams (2010) and Ron Santo (2011) as players who had statues put up in their honor around the ballpark. One for Fergie Jenkins has been commissioned and is expected to be revealed sometime during the 2022 season.

Larry Hawley remembered this moment during #WGNTBT on Thursday for WGN News Now. You can see video of statue day for “Mr. Cub” in the video above.