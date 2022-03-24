CHICAGO – On this March 24th, there hasn’t been as much for local college basketball fans to root for when it comes to area teams.

All of the Division I men’s basketball teams have been eliminated while only Notre Dame women’s basketball remains in the Sweet 16 of their tournament.

But on this day twice in the past, there were big moments for two programs in the City of Chicago: Loyola and DePaul, who each found their way onto the big stage in college basketball.

Many will remember the Ramblers’ accomplishment on March 24, 2018, when the school clinched their first Final Four berth since 1963 with an Elite Eight win over Kansas State in Atlanta. The fourth win of the tournament for 11th-seeded Loyola was their easiest as they raced past the Wildcats 78-62 at Philips Arena.

That was preceded by a two-point win over sixth-seeded Miami and a one-point victory over No. 2 seed Tennessee in the first two rounds in Dallas, then a one-point win over Nevada in the Sweet 16. The celebration on the floor in Atlanta was exceeded by the one in Rogers Park, where the school basked in the glow of a Final Four for the first time in 55 years.

DePaul fans will look back on March 24th, 1979 as one of the biggest games ever played in the history of the program. Ray Meyer’s Blue Demons made it to the program’s first Final Four since 1943, which was the first year the legendary coach took the reigns in Lincoln Park.

Playing in the West Region as the second seed, DePaul beat USC in Los Angeles to get to the Sweet 16 the knocked off Marquette and top seed UCLA in Provo, Utah punch the ticket to Salt Lake City and the Final Four.

On March 24th, DePaul was facing Indiana State in the national semifinals at the Jon M. Huntsman Center and contending with one of the best players in basketball history: Future NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

The native of French Lick, Indiana led the Sycamores on a storybook 32-0 run to the Final Four in which they were the country’s No. 1 ranked team entering the tournament. It was a closely contested contest all the way down till the end, with the Blue Demons holding the ball in the closing seconds down by a point.

Chicago native and former Westinghouse High School standout Mark Aguirre took a shot to win with five seconds left but it was off the mark. Indiana State’s Leroy Staley split a pair of free throws with over a second left, and DePaul’s desparation throw down the floor was off the mark as they lost to the Sycamores 76-74.

Bird would finish with a game-high 35 points as he hit 16-of-19 shots from the floor while also collecting a game-high 16 rebounds. Chicago native and former Englewood Tech High School standout Carl Nicks had ten points in the Indiana State victory.

Aguirre and Gary Garland had 19 points each to lead the Blue Demons, who only played their five starters the entire game.

Unlike the current Final Four, the teams that lost in the national semifinals would play a third-place game two days later. So DePaul had another shot to takethe floor in the 1978-1979 season and they made the most of it, beating Penn 96-93 in overtime.

Larry Hawley reflected on that moment in this edition of #WGNTBT, and you can see that in the video above.