CHICAGO – On Sunday, the Pirates pulled off a feat that only five teams before them had been able to do in Major League Baseball history: Win a game in which they were no-hit.

Pittsburgh was able to scratch across a run to beat the Reds 1-0 at PNC Park to saddle struggling Cincinnati with another difficult moment in a long season. They became just the sixth team in history to no-hit an opponent and lose.

Fans of the White Sox know that very interesting feeling that those rooting for the Pirates had on Sunday, because they experienced that 32 years ago.

On July 1, 1990, Andy Hawkins took the mound on a windy day at Comiskey Park and proceeded to throw eight no-hit innings against the hosts. The problem was that his outfield defense failed to catch fly balls, and because of that, the White Sox scored four runs in the eighth inning to pick up the win.

Hawkins was able to get the first two batters to fly out but Sammy Sosa was able to reach on an error by third baseman Mike Blowers. The pitcher would then surrender walks to Ozzie Guillen and Lance Johnson before the first outfield miscue was made by Jim Leritz.

He dropped a fly to left field off the bat of Robin Ventura which allowed all three runners to score to make it 3-0. Ivan Calderon then lifted a pop-up to right field where Jesse Barfield also dropped it, allowing Ventura to come home to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, the White Sox pitching was strong all afternoon, with Greg Hibbard throwing seven shutout innings with just four hits allowed. Barry Jones pitched a perfect eighth and Scott Radinsky did the same in the ninth to give the team one of the more unusual wins in their century-long history.

Hawkins’ performance would only count as a no-hitter for one year, as Major League Baseball ruled that in order for it to count in the books, a pitcher must go nine innings. But if you thought that game was painful for the pitcher, it was even worse in his next outing against the Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 6th.

In that contest, Hawkins pitched 11 2/3 of no-hit ball only to surrender two hits and two runs in yet another defeat.

Larry Hawley looked back on that moment on this edition of #WGNTBT, and you can watch that in the video above.