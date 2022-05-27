CHICAGO – His work spanned decades and a number of genres of film with a few memorable performances that stuck with fans.

Those are being remembered at the end of this week after the death of Ray Liotta at the age of 67 on Thursday. From Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” to even playing Frank Sinatra in HBO’s “The Rat Pack,” the actor had quite the resume through his years on the screen.

Chicago sports fans will forever remember him in one role in particular, however, when he portrayed one of the best professional athletes in the city in the first half of the 1900s.

That was in 1989 when Liotta took on the role of White Sox legend “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in Universal Pictures’ “Field of Dreams,” one of the most famous sports movies of all time.

Jackson, one of the stars of the 1917 World Series championship for the White Sox, was banned from baseball along with seven other teammates in 1921 for accepting money to throw the World Series in 1919 against the Reds, which the team lost in nine games.

The outfielder’s guilt in the scandal has been a subject of debate for decades.

The plot centered around Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Coster) and his building of a baseball field on his property when he hears a voice say “If you build it, he will come.”

Jackson is the first to emerge from the corn in the outfield to greet Kinsella and even took some batting practice. Liotta would help to deliver one of the more memorable scenes in that first encounter when he asks the farmer “Is this heaven?”

Kinsella replies “No, this is Iowa.”

Other members of the 1919 White Sox would join him on the field, emerging then disappearing in the corn, with the rest of the film being centered around that venue and what happens there.

Larry Hawley focused on this particular role for Liotta in this edition of “#WGNTBT” on WGN News Now and you can watch that in the video above.