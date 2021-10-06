WGN News Now presents ‘Push for the Pennant’ ahead of the White Sox playoff opener

CHICAGO – While it’s the second-straight year the team has been in the playoffs, it’s the first time in 13 years in which they’ll play in the postseason in front of fans.

That’s how long ago it was that the White Sox won the American League Central Division championship, but the team took care of that drought in reaching the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in team history.

Now the club looks ahead to the AL Division Series against the Astros, which begins in Houston with Game 1 on Thursday at 3:07 PM then Game 2 on Friday at 1:07 PM. On Sunday, the White Sox will play their first home playoff game in 13 years against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:07 p.m.

Before that, WGN News Now is getting you ready for the playoffs with their “Push For The Pennant” special. Christine Flores & Larry Hawley has more on the team’s success this season, what former White Sox think of their chances in the playoffs, and the team’s “Blackout” theme for home games.

Plus learn about a few products in which fans can enjoy as they watch the team in action this October.

You can watch “Push for the Pennant” in the video above.