WGN News Now gets a “taste” of 3 Kings Day

Every new year, Latino grocery stores and bakeries stock their shelves with Rosca de Reyes bread. It’s their way of getting ready for Three Kings Day, which always falls on Epiphany, 12 days after Christmas on January 6TH, and is celebrated with gifts and gatherings by Latino families, depending on where you come from.

WGN News Now tried the traditional rosca which is a sweet bread or bread crown made of yeast and flour and decorated with sugary powder and multicolored candied fruits and figs.

The roscas have plastic toys hidden inside representing baby Jesus. Custom has it that the person who finds the figurine in their slice must host a tamale feast on Candlemas, celebrated on February 2nd.