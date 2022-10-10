Today is World Mental Health Day and a new study has named one western suburb as having the optimal environment for mental well-being.

Researchers at LawnStarter compared more than 190 U.S. cities and ranked Naperville at the top of its 2022’s Best Cities for Mental Wellness.

Cities were scored on 33 metrics such as mental, social, physical, environmental, and financial, which included factors like access to therapists, mediation classes, average sleep levels, cost of living and urban gardening-friendliness.

Naperville was first overall and first in Financial Wellness.

Researchers say its ranking was boosted by the fact it has a small share of adults with poor mental health and a low divorce rate.

The Suburb also finished first in Least Crime, fourth for Most Therapist per 100,000 Residents, and third for Highest Rate of Health Insurance Coverage.

Chicago came in at No. 86 on the list and researchers said it has higher rates of binge drinking, drug overdoses and long work hours compared to top-ranking suburban populations.

Two other Illinois cities made the list as well, Joliet came in at 98, and Rockford was ranked 159.

Experts say accessing mental health counseling is challenging if there aren’t any therapists in your area but add there are plenty of online options available.

They also suggest trying mindfulness meditation to ease stress, anxiety or depression.

Strolling through a romantic garden or taking time to cook a meal can also promote mental wellness.

Experts also recommend volunteering, learning or experiencing something new, or being active.

The cities rounding out the top 5 of the best cities for mental wellness Pasadena, CA is second behind Naperville, Seattle third, Fremont, CA is fourth and San Francisco is fifth.

The bottom five cities are Killen, TX, Jackson, MS, Kansas City, KS, Cleveland, OH and Detroit, MI.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Best Cities for Mental Wellness:

Naperville Pasadena, CA Seattle, WA Fremont, CA San Francisco, CA Bellevue, WA Alexandria, VA Irvine, CA Fort Collins, CO Santa Rosa, CA