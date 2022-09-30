Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered.

Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Only one Illinois municipality made the list. Coming in at #9 is West Chicago.

The article cites the city’s outdoor amenities, art scene and overall healthy habits as some of the main reasons it ranks so high. It specifically notes:

“The city features vast green spaces and multiple connections to the Illinois Prairie Path, a 61-mile recreational nature trail network. The West Chicago Prairie Forest Preserve spans 358 acres and is home to more than 600 species of native plants and animals. There’s also the West Chicago Park District, which includes 125-acre Reed-Keppler Park. The family-friendly park features a 25-acre nature sanctuary; aquatic center; skate park; dog park; two playgrounds, and several athletic fields.”

Photo courtesy of West Chicago City Hall

The list was created by analyzing data points gleaned from ten different sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Education, and broken down into five categories:

Education

Aging resources

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

Researchers specifically focused on the needs of the “Sandwich Generation,” those who are saddled with “simultaneous responsibilities of raising their children while regularly caring for their own parents.”

Fortune estimates around 45% of Americans are a part of this generation today.

To ensure the winning places were cities where residents could afford to buy homes, Fortune eliminated locations with home sale prices “more than twice as high as the state median and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median.”

Diversity was also prioritized. The study eliminated any town where “more than 90% of the population is white, non-Hispanic.”

Also, no more than two cities per state and no more than one city per county/metro area were chosen.

The 25 Best Cities to Live in according to Fortune are:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Wylie, Texas Olathe, Kansas Mason, Ohio Morrisville, North Carolina Clearfield, Utah Gaithersburg, Maryland Leesburg, Virginia West Chicago, Illinois Novi, Michigan West Windsor, New Jersey Tustin, California South Portland, Maine Woodbury, Minnesota Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey Brookline, Massachusetts Sugar Land, Texas Iowa City, Iowa Maryland Heights, Missouri San Marcos, California Walla Walla, Washington Sarasota, Florida Fountain, Colorado Statesville, North Carolina Maudlin, South Carolina