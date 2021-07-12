WEEKEND’S BEST: White Sox, Red Stars get a second-straight win

CHICAGO – It was a weekend where three teams were about to go on breaks in their season.

The Cubs and White Sox would each be heading to the All-Star Break at the end of their series while the Sky were starting their WNBA Olympics Break.

In the end, only one of those teams would have a good feeling entering the time off, while another in town got some more momentum as they move on with their full schedule.

The White Sox swept away the Orioles in Baltimore to improve to 54-35 on the season and continue to hold an eight-game lead in the American League Central division. Meanwhile, the Chicago Red Stars won their second-straight game Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium, benefiting from good defnese and two own goals by Houston to get a 2-1 win over the Dash.

While the Cubs won their game against the Cardinals Friday, they were shutout 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out their first half finale on Sunday. The Sky lost their game to the Mystics in overtime on Saturday night, falling to 10-10 on the season.

Larry Hawley recapped the weekend on WGN News Now on Monday, and you can watch that report in the video above.