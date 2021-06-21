WEEKEND’S BEST: Chicago Sky get back to .500 with a five-game winning streak

CHICAGO – What a difference a few weeks and a healthy group of players can make on a team. James Wade certainly has seen that during the month of June with his squad.

With three of their best players out and others out of action for specific games, the Chicago Sky endured a seven-game losing streak that put them near the bottom of the WNBA standings

But the returns of Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, and Stefanie Dolson have helped to turn the narrative completely for the team over the last few weeks. Now they’re nearly erased their losing streak from earlier and are back to the .500 mark.

High Five!!! The @chicagosky have now won five-straight games as they beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 Saturday afternoon at @WintrustArena. They’ve evened up their record at 7-7. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NCNtGr1Og5 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 19, 2021

On Saturday at Wintrust Arena, the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days 91-81 for their fifth-consecutive victory. It’s a complete turnaround for the team that lost their seventh-straight just two weeks earlier and evens their record for the season at 7-7.

Another double-double for Courtney Vandersloot (18 points, 11 assists), which is her third-straight, as the @chicagosky have opened up an 11-point lead on the Sun with under a minute left in the fourth. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/e5q85nILw0 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 19, 2021

Courtney Vandersloot once again led the way for the Sky as she had a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Diamond DeShields contributed 14 while Ruthy Hebard & Allie Quigley getting 13 each. The Sky can now go over .500 on Tuesday when they head to New York for a two-game series with the Liberty.

