Weekend Wrap: Losses pile up in Chicago sports

CHICAGO – If you were looking to enjoy a victorious weekend in Chicago sports, it didn’t quite happen.

Outside of a great White Sox comeback and finish on Friday night thanks to Tim Anderson, it was mostly a lost weekend.

Tony La Russa’s team their next two games to the Rays in St. Petersburg while the Cubs were swept by the Royals at Wrigley Field, setting a new mark for home futility. It was their 13th-consecutive defeat at the Friendly Confines, which breaks the old record of 12 set in 1994, as they drop to 3-17 in August.

Chicago Fire FC struggles on the road continued on Saturday as a good effort against Orlando City SC wasn’t enough as they fell 1-0. A strong effort by the Chicago Red Stars against PSG in the Women’s Cup in Louisville wasn’t enough, either, as they lost 1-0.

On Saturday, Chicago House AC made their home debut at SeatGeek Stadium against New Amsterdam FC, but they suffered the same fate as the other teams. The visitors collected a 4-0 win in their third match in franchise history.

Larry Hawley had more on this weekend in Chicago sports on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.