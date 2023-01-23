CHICAGO – The field of eight teams that were in the running for the Super Bowl is now down to four after the NFL’s divisional round games were played this weekend.

Meanwhile the Bulls had the weekend off while the Blackhawks were in action on both night during a busy stretch.

These and more are covered in the "Weekend That Was"

The AFC Championship is a rematch from last year as the Chiefs will host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes played through an ankle injury to help Kansas City beat the Jaguars on Saturday 27-20 while Cincinnati was in control against the Bills in the snow in Orchard Park in a 27-10 victory.

The NFC’s top seed remains in play for the Super Bowl as they crushed the Giants 38-7 on Saturday as they earn the right to host the conference championship game for the first time since the 2017 season.

They’ll host the 49ers, who bested the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday evening.

The Blackhawks’ started the weekend by keeping a winning streak going, extending it to three with a victory over the Blues in St. Louis 5-3.

Things didn’t go so well a day later, when the Kings held down the host’s offense in a 2-1 loss at the United Center. Now the team goes on a three-game Western Canada road trip this week as they face the Canucks Tuesday, Flames on Thursday, and the Oilers on Saturday.

Center Tyler Johnson won’t make the trip as he was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are back on the floor after having the weekend off following their trip to Paris last week. The team beat the Pistons on Thursday in France to improve their record to 21-24 on the season.

Now they’ll start up a busy week where they have four games in six days, starting with a visit by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Larry Hawley has more on these stories in the "Weekend That Was"