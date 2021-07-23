Weekend Ahead: Pitching will be on display for White Sox-Brewers

CHICAGO – It still might be a little early, but White Sox fans can legitimately look ahead to what could be a special fall on the south side.

The club currently leads Cleveland by nine games in the American League Central division and will be getting a few players back from injury in late July or early August. The course set at the end of 2016 to rebuild the franchise has produced one of the best teams in Major League Baseball in 2021.

So this weekend’s series could be a potential World Series preview if one should choose to look to October. While a few teams in the NL West would like to have something to say about that, the Brewers have been out in front in the NL Central since late June and have built a sizable lead in the division.

The teams will face each other this weekend at American Family Insurance Field (formerly Miller Park) for a three-game series that will feature some strong pitching. None of the starters for each team have an ERA over four, with Chicago’s Lucas Giolito facing Freddy Peralta to open the series on Friday.

Carlos Rodon looks to continue his outstanding 2021 season against All-Star Corbin Brunes on Saturday before the marquee match-up in front of a national audience on Sunday evening. White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who has a 1.94 ERA on the season, will face off with Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, whose ERA is 2.04.

As they play in Wisconsin, Cubs fans could be watching the end of an era at Wrigley Field, should the Cubs follow through with a sell-off of a few core players before the July 31st trade deadline. The team has a seven-game homestand, starting this weekend with three games against the struggling Diamondbacks.

Stan Bowman will be busy this weekend along with the rest of the team’s front office as the NHL Draft takes place on Friday and Saturday. The team will have eight selections, including the 12th overall and three in the first two rounds.

The president of hockey operations said on Thursday that the preparations for the draft and offseason have been “business as usual” despite the continuing internal investigation into the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010.

Two Chicago pro soccer teams are back in action this weekend, and it can’t come soon enough for Chicago Fire FC. On Wednesday they blew a two-goal lead in the final ten minutes against DC United, settling with a one-point draw instead of a three-point win. They’re back at Soldier Field to face Toronto FC at 7 PM, a game which you can watch on WGN-TV.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Red Stars go for a fourth-straight win on the road against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC at 4 PM Sunday at Red Bull Arena.

Larry Hawley took a look ahead to the action in “The Weekend Ahead” for WGN News Now on Friday and you can watch that in the video above.