WEEKEND AHEAD: A busy Saturday in Chicago is ahead

CHICAGO – On a hot and humid day in the “Windy City,” fans won’t have a shortage of options when it comes to watching sports.

The Chicago Bears welcome back Mitchell Trubisky while continuing to say hello to Justin Fields in their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Also in the afternoon, the White Sox continue their series against the Rays while the Cubs host the Royals at Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, Chicago soccer fans will have plenty to watch on this Saturday, starting with the Chicago Red Stars. They continue their play in The Women’s Cup in Louisville as they face the PSG Feminines at 2 PM in the third-place game.

Chicago Fire FC then takes the pitch at 7 PM against Orlando City SC on the road on WGN-TV, still seeking their first win away from home in 2021 as they continue a six-game road trip.

On top of that, Chicago House AC of the National Independent Soccer Association will have their first-ever home game against New Amsterdam Football Club at SeatGeek Stadium at 7:35 PM.

Most likely without Candace Parker, who is currently dealing with an ankle sprain, the Chicago Sky will play their final game at Wintrust Arena in August against the Minnesota Lynx at 7 PM. They’ll be on a five-game road trip for the next few weeks.

