CHICAGO – The middle of September means that the college football season is now in full swing across the country at all levels of the sport.

It wasn’t the best of weekends last week as Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Northern Illinois loss, leaving all three teams with something to prove this Saturday. Illinois was able to pick up a win to go to 2-1 on the season as many are talking about their defense with an off weekend ahead.

We’re discussing all of those programs on this week’s “Campus Check-In,” the third of the academic year on WGN News Now, but we’re also spotlighting a few other teams that are having success.

College of DuPage has two No. 1 teams in NJCAA Division III – their reigning champion football team along with their undefeated women’s volleyball team. We introduce you to both of those programs on this edition of the show.

Gavin Good of Tribune Newspapers also stops by the show to give us his perspective on the Illini, Wildcats, and what looks like a wide open Big Ten West division early in the season.

All of these elements are part of “Campus Check-In” this week, and you can watch the full show with Larry Hawley around 3:30 PM in the video above.