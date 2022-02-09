‘We are going to fight’: UIC responds to Horizon League’s decision to ban Flames from conference tournaments

CHICAGO – One of the more exciting parts of being in a collegiate conference is having the chance to take part in a season-ending tournament against their rivals.

But in 2022, athletes at University Illinois – Chicago won’t get that chance thanks to a decision made this week by the Horizon League. The decision upholds their bylaws and keeps the Flames out of conference tournaments for the rest of the academic year.

This comes as the program is leaving the league in order to join the Missouri Valley Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On Friday, in a meeting of the board of directors, the Horizon League upheld their bylaw which states that a school must give one-year notice of departure or a school can’t participate in postseason tournaments. UIC announced its intention to leave for the MVC on January 26.

UIC had petitioned to have that changed but that request was denied on Tuesday, much to the disappointment of athletic director Michael Lipitz.

“It’s disheartening and entirely unnecessary,” Lipitz told WGN News Now. “When we made the decision to change leagues, there are exit fees and other parameters. This served no purpose, no legitimate purpose to punish the student-athletes, to kick them out of the postseason championships other than to inflict pain, unnecessary pain.”

This ban would include all winter and spring sports, including swimming and diving, which is scheduled to begin their conference tournament in Indianapolis on February 16. The indoor track and field tournaments are scheduled for February 26-27 in Youngstown, Ohio, while the men’s and women’s basketball championships are scheduled for early March.

Lipitz said that he’s been speaking to athletes about the league’s decision over the last 24 hours and intends to fight to reinstate the Flames into league tournaments.

“The conversations yesterday were absolutely brutal with our student-athletes, and I absolutely feel for them, and we are going to fight, because it’s wrong. It’s wrong for the Horizon League to do this to them,” Lipitz said. “They absolutely had no say in this matter and no voice in this matter and it’s absolutely wrong. So yes, we are going to fight. We are going to fight publicly and we’re considering our other options from a legal perspective.”

After UIC put out an initial statement on the decision to exclude Flames Athletics from conference tournaments, the Horizon League released their own statement on the matter. They confirmed a Friday meeting of the Board of Directors to consider UIC’s request for a waiver of their one-year notice rule but decided to reject it.

“The Board is comprised of presidents and chancellors from institutions that have committed to uphold League Bylaws,” the league’s statement said. “Those Bylaws provide the same choice to any member institution that wishes to terminate its membership. It is unfortunate for UIC’s teams that UIC elected a path that precludes their participation in championship play and the opportunity to represent the Horizon League in NCAA competition. But this was an informed choice under a longstanding rule.”

The entire statement from the Horizon League can be read by clicking here.

While Lipitz said he understands the bylaw, he was hoping the league would take into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports the previous two years. All spring sports were canceled in 2020 while all athletics were negatively impacted by the virus in the 2020-2021 season.

Lipitz hoped the Horizon League would take that into consideration and was upset that they adhered to the bylaws in this instance.

“It’s completely tone-deaf. It just lacks all sense of reality,” said Lipitz. “We understand what the bylaws are. The other thing that the bylaws say for the conference is that the board has the authority and the purview to not do this, which his what we asked them to do,” said Lipitz. “We’ll handle our business, we’ll pay our exit fees, we’ll handle the business transactions side of it of a conference change without any issue. … Don’t punish the student-athletes – particularly under the circumstances I just laid out. This has been anything but normal for them. They’ve experienced enough over the last few years, so to have this happen, with that knowledge to make this decision, by the 11 other presidents in the Horizon League, it’s stunning, it’s absolutely stunning.”