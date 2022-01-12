Watching Winter Live – January 12th, 2022

WGN News Now
Posted: / Updated:

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The season seems to have settled in from coast-to-coast. Between snow systems and arctic air, a majority of northern residents will feel the depths of winter firsthand in the coming weeks. Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca as they discuss the near-term forecast and long-range outlook.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Have a question for our Nexstar team of meteorologists? Ask it below and we’ll try to bring it into the livestream conversation!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News