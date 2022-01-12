Watching Winter Live – January 12th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The season seems to have settled in from coast-to-coast. Between snow systems and arctic air, a majority of northern residents will feel the depths of winter firsthand in the coming weeks. Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca as they discuss the near-term forecast and long-range outlook.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Have a question for our Nexstar team of meteorologists? Ask it below and we’ll try to bring it into the livestream conversation!