CHICAGO – He’s the biggest free agent acquisition of the 2023 offseason and has just signed the biggest contract in club history.

Now it’s time for the White Sox to introduce outfield Andrew Benintendi to the fans and the Chicago media.

That’s happening on Wednesday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field as the seven-year MLB veteran will meet with reporters in a news conference that will also include new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

Benintendi comes to Chicago after spending the 2022 season with the Kansas City Royals and then the New York Yankees after a trade. He had a combined slash line of .304/.373/.399 with 23 doubles, five triples, five home runs, and 51 RBI, making the American League All-Star team for the first time.

In 2021 in Kansas City, Benintendi won the AL Gold Glove award in left field.

The outfielder began his career in Boston playing five seasons for the Red Sox, helping that club to their 2018 World Series championship.

