CHICAGO – Once again, another legendary player from their franchise will be immortalized outside of their legendary ballpark.

On Friday, the Cubs will unveil their statue to pitcher Fergie Jenkins, who spent the best years of his Hall of Fame career with the team. He becomes the fourth member of the organization to receive that honor, joining teammates Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo, along with broadcaster Harry Caray.

Jenkins’ statue is being unveiled at Gallagher Way at the new “Statue Row,” which will also be officially unveiled at the ceremony on Friday. Banks, Santo, and Williams’ statues will be at that location, but Caray’s will stay behind the bleachers at the corner of Waveland and Sheffield Avenues.

Jenkins along with a number of Cubs dignitaries will be on hand for the ceremony that’s expected to begin around 11:30 AM at Gallagher Way. This is taking place before the current team takes on the Diamondbacks in the second of a four-game series at Wrigley Field starting at 1:20 PM.

The announcement of the statue was made on August 20, 2021 on the 50th anniversary of Jenkins’ 20th win of his 1971 Cy Young Award-winning season. The starter was a three-time All-Star with the Cubs, pitching from 1966-1973 then again in 1982 and 1983.

In his ten combined seasons with the club, Jenkins went 167-132 with a 3.20 ERA with 154 complete games while striking 2,038 batters. He was enshrined in the Bsaeball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1991 and had his No. 31 retired by the Cubs in 2009.

