CHICAGO – It’s been a six months of celebration for the team’s first WNBA championship in history, but now it’s time to get back to work.

The Chicago Sky begin their title defense tonight against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 PM at Wintrust Arena as the team tries to become the first in the WNBA in 20 years to win consecutive championships.

WGN News Now is getting you ready for the start of the season with a special on the Sky on Friday. We’ll hear from a number of players on the team as they get set to being the 36-game campaign. Chicago Sun Times beat writer Annie Costabile also gives us her thoughts on the season and what the team needs to do to bring home another championship.

