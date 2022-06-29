CHICAGO – As the team enters a new era, they’ve now got their leader to take them there.

Luke Richardson was officially hired as the Blackhawks’ new head coach on Monday, becoming the 40th in franchise history. He takes the reins from interim coach Derek King, who was filling in for Jeremy Colliton after he was fired in November of 2021.

On Wednesday, he’ll be introduced to the fans of Chicago at an 11 AM news conference downtown as he gets the chance to start the Blackhawks’ rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson. It will be the first time the team will be hiring a new head coach before a season begins, with the last being Trent Yawney before the 2005-2006 season.

Denis Savard took over for him when he was fired during the 2007-2008 season and then kept the permanent job. Early in the 2008-2009 campaign, Savard was fired and replaced with Joel Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup titles in the 2010s with the team.

When he was fired on November 6, 2008, Colliton took over, and three years to the day was fired after just one playoff appearance in just over three seasons.

Richardson comes to Chicago with eight years of assistant coaching experience, having last served in that role with the Montreal Canadiens the last four years. He began his coaching career in the 2009-2010 season with the Senators and was in that position for three years.

After four years as the head coach of the Binghamton Senators of the AHL, the minor league affiliate of Ottawa, Richardson served as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders for one season before joining the Canadiens.

